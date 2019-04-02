Ex-Sports Hub CEO Manu Sawhney takes over at ICC

Singaporean media executive Manu Sawhney has taken over as chief executive of the International Cricket Council, the world body said yesterday as it started a new era aiming to boost the sport's television revenues and profile.

Sawhney was formerly the chief executive of the Singapore Sports Hub from 2015-2017. Before his departure, the organisation conducted an investigation into an anonymous complaint made against him, but no action was warranted.

Indian-born Sawhney, who previously served as managing director of ESPN Star Sports and is a non-executive director at Manchester United, succeeds former South African Test wicket-keeper Dave Richardson, reported AFP.