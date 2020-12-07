F1-bound Mick Schumacher wins F2 title
Mick Schumacher, the Formula One-bound son of seven-time world champion Michael, clinched the Formula Two drivers' championship title with Prema yesterday.
Despite finishing 18th in the final race of the season at the Bahrain International Circuit, the 21-year-old took the title by 14 points ahead of nearest rival Briton Callum Ilott, who finished 10th yesterday.
Schumacher, who achieved 10 podium finishes this term, said: "I don't really understand I am champion yet. It would sound a lot better if we did a good race today."
He will get a taste of what is needed at the elite level at Haas' free practice ahead of the 2020 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend before participating in testing a few days later. - AFP
