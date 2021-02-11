F1 could award points for Saturday 'sprint' races

Formula One could award championship points for Saturday "sprint" races this season, under a proposal to be discussed by bosses today.

The shorter races would set the starting grid for the main grand prix on Sunday, if the Formula One commission votes in favour of the format. Qualifying for the race would be on Friday instead of second practice.

The commission includes the 10 teams, commercial rights holders Liberty Media and the governing International Automobile Federation (FIA).

The BBC reported that the top eight drivers in the sprint race, lasting an hour and about a third of the distance of a regular race, would earn roughly half the points awarded in a grand prix.