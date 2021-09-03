F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen to retire

Kimi Raikkonen, the Finnish "Iceman" who won the 2007 Formula One world championship for Ferrari, announced on Wednesday that he will be retiring at the end of the season after a record run in the sport.

The 41-year-old's seat with Alfa Romeo is widely tipped to go to compatriot Valtteri Bottas, whose place at Mercedes could go to George Russell.

Dubbed "Iceman" by former McLaren boss Ron Dennis for his calmness under pressure, Raikkonen is the oldest driver on the starting grid.