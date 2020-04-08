F1 puts nearly half of staff on furlough

Formula One has put almost half its staff on furlough until the end of May due to the coronavirus pandemic, with chairman Chase Carey and senior management also taking a pay cut, a spokesman said yesterday.

Sources said those on furlough were mainly employees whose work was focused on the race weekend and who could not carry it out remotely. The company employs over 500 people.

The Formula One season has yet to start, with six races postponed and two cancelled.