F1 racer Alexander Albon joins Red Bull from Toro Rosso
Formula One driver Alexander Albon was yesterday promoted to race alongside Max Verstappen in the Red Bull team and has the rest of the season to make the move permanent.
Albon, whose mother is Thai, was born in England. The 23-year-old was promoted from Red Bull's sister team Toro Rosso, while Frenchman Pierre Gasly, also 23, will go in the opposite direction.
This is Albon's maiden F1 season and his highest finish is a sixth placing in the German Grand Prix. He will make his Red Bull debut at the Belgian GP on Sept 1. - AFP
