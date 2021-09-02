F1 to review points allocation after farce

The safety car leading out drivers at last Sunday's Belgian GP. PHOTO: REUTERS

Formula One's governing body announced on Tuesday a review of how points are awarded after last Sunday's farcical Belgian Grand Prix saw drivers score by completing two low-speed laps behind the safety car.

The rain-hit race at Spa-Francorchamps, which was won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, was only the sixth in F1 history to award half-points.

The sporting regulations say this can happen "if the leader has completed more than two laps but less than 75 per cent of the original race distance".

International Automobile Federation (FIA) President Jean Todt confirmed the rules were being reviewed.

"The FIA, together with Formula One and the teams, will carefully review the regulations to see what can be learned and improved for the future," he said in a statement on Twitter.

"The findings, including the topic of points allocation, will be added to the agenda of the next F1 Commission meeting on October 5."

Todt said the race had presented "extraordinary challenges" and the windows in the weather predicted by forecasters had not materialised.