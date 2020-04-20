F1 will bail out struggling teams: Red Bull boss Christian Horner

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes the prospect of losing a struggling team from the Formula One grid would be such an "enormous blow" that the sport's owners would have to launch a financial bailout.

This season's world championship has yet to get underway due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with nine races either cancelled or postponed.

The French Grand Prix scheduled for June 28 is also in doubt as is the Belgian Grand Prix, set for Aug 30.

With television and advertising revenue drying up, there are fears that the weakest among the 10 teams could go to the wall.

However, Horner believes that F1's owners, Liberty Media, would be forced to act.

"It could be an enormous blow and at that point the promoter has to decide," Horner told The Guardian last Saturday.