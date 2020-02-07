F1 will look to reschedule Chinese GP, says Ross Brawn

Formula One would seek to reschedule the Chinese Grand Prix if it has to be postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic, according to motorsport managing director Ross Brawn.

The high-profile race in Shanghai is the fourth grand prix of the season and is scheduled for April 17-19.

The Shanghai sports authorities this week recommended the suspension of all sporting events in the city until the epidemic is over.

"China is a growing market, so we'd like to have a race in China," Brawn said.

"We will just try to find a window of when the race could happen towards the end of the year."

The Briton said the Chinese authorities would have to make the final decision on calling off the race and time was running out.

"There are two logistical deadlines. One is when all the sea freight goes which is this week, or next," he said.