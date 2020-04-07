F1's Williams put staff on furlough

Williams became the second Formula One team to furlough some staff due to the coronavirus pandemic, as drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi agreed to a 20 per cent pay cut yesterday.

Formula One's 2020 season has been delayed because of the pandemic and the British-based Williams announced their cost-cutting moves a week after McLaren opted for the same financial measures.

Canadian Latifi and Briton Russell, along with senior Williams executives, have taken the pay cut from April 1, with the other staff put on an enforced leave until the end of next month. McLaren drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris took voluntary pay cuts last week.