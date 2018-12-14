Feng finds no way past China's Wang

Pulling out surprise quick serves and dragging her opponent left to right across the table, Singapore's top paddler Feng Tianwei tried her best to impose her attacking game in her 12th appearance at the ITTF World Tour Grand Finals.

But China's top seed and world No. 5 Wang Manyu always seemed to have an answer as she won the Round-of-16 encounter 4-1 (11-3, 10-12, 11-6, 11-6, 11-5) at the Namdong Gym in Incheon, South Korea, yesterday.

Surprisingly, this is 19-year-old Wang's first win over Feng, 32, in three attempts after losing 4-3 at the 2014 Korea Open and 3-1 at this year's World Team Table Tennis Championships in Sweden.

While she comfortably took the first game, Wang faced fierce resilience from world No. 10 and 15th seed Feng in the second game as the Singaporean fought back from 6-1 and 10-7 down to level the match.

However, the defiant shouts and fist pumps gave way to disappointment and frustration as Wang managed to clip the edge of the table numerous times to book her place in the quarter-finals.