Feng Tianwei to face world No. 1 Chen Meng

Singapore's Feng Tianwei will be hoping for a repeat of last month's upset victory over China's world No. 1 Chen Meng when they meet tomorrow.

The pair have been drawn together in the Seamaster T2 Diamond Singapore, the second and final stop of the T2 Diamond Table Tennis League, which takes place at Our Tampines Hub from today to Sunday.

Feng, who is ranked world No. 9, had defeated Chen in straight sets at the German Open, winning 11-6, 11-2, 11-4, 11-8 in Bremen for her first victory over the 25-year-old in seven meetings.

Two other Singapore players are in action today. Yu Mengyu (world No. 45) faces China's world No. 12 Chen Xingtong while, in the men's competition, Clarence Chew (world No. 276) takes on fifth-ranked Harimoto Tomokazu.

The format of the T2 Diamond sees games played on a first-to-11 format with no deuce and a 25-minute clock. The Singapore stop offers a combined prize purse of US$500,000 (S$680,000) and ITTF ranking points.

For the full draws, visit t2diamond.com. Tickets are available from www.sistic.com.sg.