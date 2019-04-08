Feng Tianwei falls short in bronze medal play-off

Singapore paddler Feng Tianwei lost 4-1 (12-10, 14-12, 15-17, 17-15, 11-8) to Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa in the bronze medal play-off at the Asian Cup in Yokohama, Japan, yesterday.

The final, which was an all-Chinese affair, was won by top seed and holder Zhu Yuling who defeated second seed Chen Meng 4-2 (15-13, 4-11, 11-5, 11-8, 7-11, 11-6).

Zhu, Chen and Ishikawa have all qualified for the ITTF Women's World Cup in Chengdu, China, in October.

In the men's final, China's top-ranked Fan Zhendong beat reigning Olympic and world champion Ma Long 4-2 (9-11, 12-10, 9-11, 11-7, 11-8, 12-10).