Feng Tianwei loses opening match at ITTF Women's World Cup

Singapore paddler Feng Tianwei's competitive comeback after the coronavirus-enforced break ended in a 4-2 loss to Lily Zhang of the United States in the Round of 16 at the ITTF Women's World Cup in Weihai, China, yesterday.

Feng, the world No. 9, lost 11-7, 11-8, 11-9, 8-11, 8-11, 13-11 to the 27th-ranked Zhang at the Weihai Nanhai Olympic Sport Centre.

Both players had met in the third-placing match at last year's tournament, with Feng defeating her 24-year-old opponent 11-6, 11-8, 11-8, 5-11, 15-13.

The ITTF Women's World Cup was Feng's first tournament after an eight-month hiatus due to the pandemic.

The 34-year-old's previous event was the Qatar Open in March, when she lost to Japan's Mima Ito in the quarter-finals.