Ferrari have had to redesign flawed F1 car, says team boss

Ferrari have had a major rethink of their 2020 Formula One car, but updates to make it go faster will not be ready until the third race of the season, said team boss Mattia Binotto.

Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc will instead start the Covid-19 delayed season in Austria on Sunday in cars similar to those they tested with in Spain at the end of February.

Binotto said on the Ferrari website that the tests' outcome led them to change their plans.

"We know that, at the moment, we don't have the fastest package. We knew it before heading for Melbourne and that hasn't changed," he said.

"Having said that, the Spielberg circuit has different characteristics to Montmelo and the temperatures will be well above those of February.

"In Austria, we must try and make the most of every opportunity and then in Hungary... we will be able to see where we are really compared to the others."