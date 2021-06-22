Fifth Olympics and first as a mum for Allyson Felix, 35

Allyson Felix punched her ticket to a fifth Olympics while Trayvon Bromell cemented his status as favourite to succeed Usain Bolt as the world's fastest man with victory in the 100m at the US track and field trials in Oregon yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 35-year-old Felix, the only woman in history to win six Olympic track gold medals, produced a signature display to snatch second in the 400m at Hayward Field in 50.02sec - her fastest time in the event since 2017.

Quanera Hayes, another returning mother, won in 49.78sec while Wadeline Jonathas finished third in 50.03.

"Man, it has been a fight to get here and one thing I know how to do is fight, and I just did that all the way home," said an elated Felix, who resumed her track and field career two years ago after life-threatening complications arising from the premature birth of her daughter.

Elsewhere, Bromell blasted to a wire-to-wire victory in the 100m, winning in 9.80sec.

The 25-year-old from Florida, who has returned to form this year after a career ravaged by injuries, finished ahead of Ronnie Baker (9.85sec) and Fred Kerley (9.86sec).