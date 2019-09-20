Fijians eye upset victory over the Wallabies

Fiji enter their Rugby World Cup opener against Australia tomorrow with arguably their greatest depth of talent and better prepared than before in their history, according to coach John McKee.

The Pool D clash at the Sapporo Dome should also set the tone for the tournament, the New Zealander said, with clashes against Uruguay, Georgia and Six Nations champions Wales to follow.

While the Wallabies have not lost to Fiji since 1954 and have won 18 of the 22 Tests they have played, the Australians have looked vulnerable over the last four years, especially last year when they won just four games.

They have also switched off mentally during matches, something that a Fijian side that includes attacking threats in Semi Radradra and forwards Dominikio Waqaniburotu and Leone Nakawara , could exploit.

"It would give us a great boost if we are able to get a win (against the Wallabies)," McKee said of their hopes to reach the knockout phases.

In contrast, the Wallabies have been under added pressure after being reminded by Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle that anything short of making the final would be considered a failure by fans.