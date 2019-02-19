Films, fun and family on the fringes of S'pore Rugby Sevens in April

Shrek and Kung Fu Panda will be making guest appearances at the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens on April 13 and 14.

But they will not be passing rugby balls or making tackles at the National Stadium. Instead, fans will get the chance to get up close with the movie characters as they parade around the stands.

To top it off, children can look forward to another DreamWorks treat: all-day screenings of television series such as Trolls: The Beat Goes On! and Dragons: Race To The Edge, while parents enjoy two days of rugby action.

SPLASH PARTY

"We want an event that is very ideal for our target audience: families. We want to make sure the total offering matches the demand," said Sports Hub CEO Oon Jin Teik at a media conference yesterday to unveil the marquee rugby event's fringe offerings.

This year, the organisers will also launch the Singapore Sevens Splash Party as part of the event.

This will take place at the Singapore Sports Hub's Splash-N-Surf area, on the third floor of the Kallang Wave Mall, where participants can cool off while being entertained by local acts and roaming entertainment.

On top of that, American band Smash Mouth will perform for the ticketed crowd on Saturday. On Sunday, the band from the original cast from the Broadway musical Rock of Ages will be performing a set of 80s rock classics.

"It matches our venue very well. We are uniquely designed for sports, entertainment and lifestyle and that's why we have to maximise and optimise what our venue is made for - we are a stadium and more," said Oon.

Rugby fan Ernie Khoo, 49, is looking forward to the additional activities, saying: "It definitely serves as a push for me to buy my tickets and it's good to see more activities to make it a carnival event." - XENER GILL

• Family and early-bird discounts are available from $19 for youth and $29 for adults until Feb 28 at www.sportshubtix.sg