First Covid case at Paralympic Village
A first coronavirus case has been detected in the Paralympic Village, days before the Games open on Tuesday, organisers said yesterday as Japan battles a record wave of infections.
The case involves a Games-related staff who is not a resident of Japan, according to organisers, who did not give further details.
There have been 74 cases linked to the Paralympics, mostly among contractors and staff who live in Japan.
Another six cases have been reported by local areas hosting teams for training camps. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now