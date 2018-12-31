Floorball fiesta at Our Tampines Hub today

The Singapore Floorball Association and the ActiveSG Floorball Club will jointly organise The Final Battle - ActiveSG Floorball Showdown today at Our Tampines Hub.

Close to 500 participants, in 77 teams, have signed up across eight categories - Under-13 boys and girls, U-15 boys and girls, U-18 boys and girls, men's open and mixed open.

The matches take place from noon to midnight today. National players and coaches will also conduct a learn-to-play session from 5.30pm-6.30pm for members of the public.

Participants are welcome to stay for the countdown to the new year and enjoy the fireworks at Our Tampines Hub.