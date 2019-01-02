Floorball Showdown draws 650

Minister Heng Swee Keat (centre) chatting with national floorballer Lim Jian Hong (right) at The Final Battle-ActiveSG Floorball Showdown at Our Tampines Hub on Dec 31.

Over 650 floorballers, parents and supporters turned up for The Final Battle-ActiveSG Floorball Showdown at Our Tampines Hub on Dec 31.

Organised by the Singapore Floorball Association, the 12-hour event saw matches across eight categories - from under-13 to open.

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, who is also adviser to Tampines grassroots organisations, presented prizes to the men's winning teams.

Participants then joined in the countdown to 2019 at the town square.