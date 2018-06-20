Floorballers primed for Thai test

The Singapore women's floorball team continued their excellent run with a 16-0 victory over India at Our Tampines Hub yesterday, the second day of the women's Asia-Oceania Floorball Confederation Cup.

Mindy Lim followed up her fine form with three goals, making her the team's top scorer with five in the competition.

The 22-year-old banking and finance graduate from the Singapore Institute of Management said: "I was able to score only because my whole team communicate very well. Everyone is very supportive and there is a lot of encouragement here."

The victory comes on the back of an 18-0 rout of Indonesia in their opening game and serves as a confidence boost ahead of tonight's 7pm crunch match against Thailand in their final game of the group stage.

The last time the two teams met was at last year's Women's World Championship, where Thailand pipped Singapore 6-5.

The Thais thrashed Indonesia 20-0 yesterday, following a 15-1 win over India on Monday.

Singapore women's coach Louise Khng believes it will be an even contest, saying: "Thailand are pretty equal to us in terms of the way we play and the players that we have.

"They are fast and aggressive, and I would say they take their opportunities more." - JONAH FOONG