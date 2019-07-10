Floorballers seal semi-final spot

Singapore are through to the semi-finals of the men's Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation Cup, after defeating India 16-2 in their final Group B match yesterday.

The Republic, who had thrashed Japan 10-1 and hosts Philippines 17-2 earlier at the Alonte Sports Arena in Laguna, fired a total of 77 shots on goal during the hour-long game.

Assistant coach Jatin Nair said: "We wanted to finish top to earn the extra rest day and send out the best-conditioned team for the semi-final."

Tomorrow, they will face South Korea or Japan for a place in the final.