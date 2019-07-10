Sports

Floorballers seal semi-final spot

Adeena Mohamed Nagib
Jul 10, 2019 06:00 am

Singapore are through to the semi-finals of the men's Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation Cup, after defeating India 16-2 in their final Group B match yesterday.

The Republic, who had thrashed Japan 10-1 and hosts Philippines 17-2 earlier at the Alonte Sports Arena in Laguna, fired a total of 77 shots on goal during the hour-long game.

Assistant coach Jatin Nair said: "We wanted to finish top to earn the extra rest day and send out the best-conditioned team for the semi-final."

Tomorrow, they will face South Korea or Japan for a place in the final.

Sports

World Para Bowling Tour Series in Singapore for second straight year

Related Stories

Another big win for Singapore's floorballers

Schooling and Co off to Japan camp ahead of world c’ships

Singapore thump Japan 10-1 in Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation Cup

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

OTHER SPORTS

Adeena Mohamed Nagib

Read articles by Adeena Mohamed Nagib