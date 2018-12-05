Floorballers third in group after Slovakia loss

Singapore scored two late goals against Slovakia through Ng Juin Jie and Siraaj Ramadhan (above).

When the draw for the 12th edition of the World Floorball Championship (WFC) was made on March 1, Singapore earmarked their last group encounter in Prague, Czech Republic, as their toughest assignment.

True to expectations, tournament dark horses Slovakia, ranked 10th in the world, had scored 27 goals and conceded four in just two games, including a 15-1 win over Japan at this WFC, before they met Singapore last night at the O2 Arena.

The Republic, ranked 17th in the world, fell 18-2 to the European powerhouses despite a gritty performance, but can take heart from a creditable campaign that secured third spot in Group D.

Singapore ceded second place to Canada following last night's heavy loss, after the North Americans earned a better goal difference with their 14-2 win over Japan.

Slovakia, who defeated Singapore 13-2 in the final group game at the 2012 WFC, dominated throughout.

They scored seven, six and five goals in the respective three periods, with defender Ng Juin Jie and forward Siraaj Ramadhan replying for Singapore.

Singapore coach Matti Joutsikoski, however, said the Slovakia game was an "excellent learning opportunity" and that he wouldn't have changed his philosophy or tactics to secure a better goal difference.

"We grew in the game against a very good, fast and technical team," said Joutsikoski.

"It was a learning opportunity... But I wouldn't have done anything differently. Our strategy is to grow the team, grow the individuals, not only for this tournament but also for the future.

"If we hunker down and park the bus in front of the goal, we might have achieved a better goal difference, but what would we have learnt?

Slovakia showed a lot of respect for us as they started the game with their best players and pushed us hard... It shows top European teams are taking notice of Singapore. Singapore floorball coach Matti Joutsikoski

"We would have learnt that we can park the bus, but that wouldn't have moved our game forward."

Ahead of the WFC, Joutsikoski had declared that his side will produce their best-ever showing at the biennial tournament, improving on their 12th placed finish (out of 12 teams) at the inaugural WFC in 1996.

While his side have put in commendable displays against Canada (4-4) and Japan (9-5 win), they have qualified for the classification for only 13th spot and below, despite attaining their best result at a WFC (one win, one draw, one loss) under the current format.

Also notable is that they have come a long way from when they were whipping boys; their heaviest defeat was a 37-0 loss to Switzerland at the 2010 WFC.

"Singapore finished 12th in 1996, but there were only 12 teams in that tournament," the 51-year-old Finn said.

"A more appropriate yardstick would be how competitive we are against our group opponents like Japan and Canada... And we have proven that we are a strong nation."

Singapore will face regional rivals Thailand, who finished bottom of Group C with three losses, nine goals scored and 20 conceded, for a placement tomorrow.

They have met the Thais on five occasions, winning thrice including the 2015 SEA Games gold-medal match.