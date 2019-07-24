Floyd Mayweather to advise China's boxers
Retired superstar Floyd Mayweather has been named "special adviser" to China's boxing team as they look to improve their medal count at next year's 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Chinese Boxing Federation said.
The federation said American legend Mayweather, 42, had pledged to "go all-out to use his influence and resources to support the Chinese boxing project in achieving excellent results at the Tokyo Olympics".
It made the announcement in a post dated Sunday on its official account on Chinese social media platform WeChat. - REUTERS
