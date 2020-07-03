Formula One teams gearing up for closed-door opener this weekend

Mechanics working on Mercedes' new all-black car for the 2020 season yesterday, ahead of this weekend's season opener.

The signage outside the Red Bull Ring declares "Welcome Race Fans", but none were to be seen as the Austrian circuit prepared for Formula One's first Grand Prix without spectators.

Cows grazed in a field that normally serves as a crowded campsite near to the circuit, while workers carried out tasks around the track.

There were no tents, no fans and no curious bystanders other than some local cyclists going for a spin along the road outside.

A small thunderstorm broke in the evening over a deserted paddock stripped of the usual palatial motorhomes that the teams use to entertain guests and sponsors, and to feed their staff in shifts.

None will be needed this weekend as the sport gets to grips with a new normal following the Covid-19 pandemic that has forced a delay of more than 100 days for the season to get going.

Sunday will be the first time that Austria has hosted a season opener and the race will also be the latest start date to a championship.

The 10 teams were flying in on charter planes to the private terminal at nearby Zeltweg airport, from where they went directly to isolation in hotels before the routine of transfers to and from the circuit.

Formula One will operate in "bubbles within bubbles", the teams keeping apart from one another and the outside world, and also working in various sub-groups to minimise the risk of contagion.

All tested negative for Covid-19 before departure and will have to undergo tests every five days for the next three weeks with two back-to-back races in Austria followed by a trip to nearby Hungary.

Looking to set an early marker as he bids to equal Michael Schumacher's record of seven world titles is Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

DUAL AXIS STEERING

Making a difference could be their innovative dual axis steering system, which works with the driver pushing and pulling on the steering column to change the alignment of the front wheels.

The controversial system has already drawn complaints of unfairness, with Red Bull considering launching a protest.

Hamilton is raring to go even if Spielberg also holds some bad memories.

The 35-year-old Briton is on a record run of 33 successive points finishes, but the last time he failed to score was in Austria two years ago.

Ferrari, with four-time champion Sebastian Vettel starting his last season with the team, had Charles Leclerc on pole last year, but testing highlighted problems and triggered a design rethink.

Ferrari's cars are the only ones not to have beaten their 2019 times during this year's testing.

"We're not favourites, that's for sure," said Leclerc.

Teams will need to get used to the packed schedule and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes reliability will be key this term.

Wolff said: "There is not a lot of time to run them and we will be using every session to learn."

Team Haas chief Gunther Steiner added that making minimal changes would help too.

"No mistakes will not happen, but that is what we focus on to keep consistent," he said.

Haas had nothing new to match Mercedes' dual axel, but suggested innovations could be sometimes problematic.

"That's part of why we decided we are not going to develop big upgrades or anything," the Italian added.

"Because every time you make an upgrade, it takes time to learn about it and how to use it.