Four European cyclists suspended over doping violations
Four European cyclists have been provisionally suspended for potential doping violations following information from the Austrian law enforcement authorities, the International Cycling Union said yesterday.
Slovenia's Kristijan Koren of Team Bahrain Merida and Croatia's Kristijan Durasek of UAE Team Emirates, as well as retired riders Alessandro Petacchi and Borut Bozic have been notified of potential Anti-Doping Rules Violations as part of the "Operation Aderlass" investigation.
"Operation Aderlass" is looking into blood doping, a process where athletes have blood transfusions to increase their stamina and performance - a method prohibited under World Anti-Doping Agency regulations. - REUTERS
