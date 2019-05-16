Sports

Four European cyclists suspended over doping violations

May 16, 2019 06:00 am

Four European cyclists have been provisionally suspended for potential doping violations following information from the Austrian law enforcement authorities, the International Cycling Union said yesterday.

Slovenia's Kristijan Koren of Team Bahrain Merida and Croatia's Kristijan Durasek of UAE Team Emirates, as well as retired riders Alessandro Petacchi and Borut Bozic have been notified of potential Anti-Doping Rules Violations as part of the "Operation Aderlass" investigation.

"Operation Aderlass" is looking into blood doping, a process where athletes have blood transfusions to increase their stamina and performance - a method prohibited under World Anti-Doping Agency regulations. - REUTERS

Sports

Sports TV listings

Related Stories

Sports Hub needs to form an emotional bond with Singaporeans, says CEO

TNP's Dilenjit Singh named Sports Journalist of the Year

Para-swimmer Sophie Pascoe wants more after breaking 3 world records

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

OTHER SPORTS