Four Reasons To Catch ONE: Heart Of The Lion

On November 9, ONE Championship heads back to the Singapore Indoor Stadium for ONE: Heart Of The Lion.

The Lion City will host a pair of historic main event bouts and an undercard featuring three standouts from the Evolve team, as well as a returning local hero.

Check out the reasons why you cannot miss ONE: Heart Of The Lion..

Four World Champions Are In Action

ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion “Unstoppable” Angela Lee will attempt to make history by challenging for ONE Women’s Strawweight World Champion “The Panda” Xiong Jing Nan for her title in the main event.

The Singaporean icon is moving up in weight to compete against her Chinese opponent, and is being billed as an underdog for the first time in her career.

Before that ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes will defend his belt against ONE Interim Bantamweight World Champion Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon to determine the undisputed king of the division.

This contest is a rematch of a 2016 bout for the belt, in which Fernandes won by first-round submission, but his Filipino opponent returns as a new athlete riding a six-bout winning streak.

A World Champion versus World Champion bout would be enough of a headline act, but two in the same event is a rare treat that should not be missed.

Tiffany Teo Makes Her Long-Awaited Comeback

Singapore’s own Tiffany “No Chill” Teo took a break from the cage after her resilient effort to claim the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight World Title against China’s Xiong Jing Nan in January.

More than 10 months after that match-up, the Team Highlight Reel product will finally step into the cage once again, renewed and re-focused, and will look to make a statement by defeating a BJJ legend in Michelle Nicolini.

Nicolini’s skills and accolades make her the strong favorite to win if the match hits the ground, but the home-crowd support and her background as Singapore Boxing Champion could help Teo to emerge with a victory from this tough test.

Evolve’s Garry Tonon And Giorgio Petrosyan Return To Action

Two of the best pound-for-pound athletes in their crafts will once again compete at the global stage of ONE.

Grappling legend Garry Tonon transitioned to mixed martial arts earlier this year, and has been impressive so far, stopping both of his opponents in the cage.

He is looking to improve his immaculate record when he takes on South Korean NAGA No-Gi Champion Sung Jong Lee.

Meanwhile, kickboxing legend Giorgio Petrosyan will make his second appearance in ONE Super Series after a successful debut in the organization in April.

He will take on Sorgraw Petchyindee Academy, who excited fans in his first kickboxing match at ONE: SPIRIT OF A WARRIOR, which won by decision against Samy “AK47” Sana.

Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke Aims To Stay Undefeated At Home

Muay Thai legend Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke is looking to get back on track in a battle of strikers.

The Evolve representative, known as “Kru Rong,” will face Himanshu Kaushik – an Indian wushu champion who will make his second appearance in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Dejdamrong has never lost in three previous contests in Singapore – including a first-round knockout against Adrian Mattheis in the same venue last May. HE will aim to extend his streak on the main card next Friday.