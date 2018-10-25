Four reasons to catch ONE: Pursuit Of Greatness

For the third and final time in 2018, the world’s largest martial arts organization returns to Yangon, Myanmar this Friday, 26 October for another action-packed event.

The Thuwunna Indoor Stadium will play host to some of the world’s best martial artists for ONE: PURSUIT OF GREATNESS.

The event is headlined by one of the most exciting champions in the promotion, Aung La “The Burmese Python” N Sang, who will defend his ONE Middleweight World Title against Mohammad “O Lutador” Karaki.

Knockout artists and the return of a Singaporean hero in Radeem Rahman are among the other reasons watch on Friday, and these are the top four.

Something Special Is In Store When Aung La N Sang Is In Action

ONE Light Heavyweight and Middleweight World Champion Aung La N Sang has captured his country’s heart with incredible performances in the ONE cage.

You only need to go back to ONE: SPIRIT OF A WARRIOR to see what kind of competitor "The Burmese Python" is.

In what was arguably the best match of 2018, he battled it out for five epic rounds against Japan’s Ken Hasegawa in a match where each man pushed each other to their limits.

In the end, the champion outlasted Hasegawa and knocked him out to successfully defend his title.

Aung La N Sang will now face one of his toughest challengers yet in Karaki, the undefeated Phoenix Middleweight Champion and two-division Desert Force Champion.

Radeem Rahman’s Late Addition Adds Excitement

Singapore’s own Radeem Rahman is set to appear in his second match since his return to the cage after an almost four-year hiatus.

The late addition to the card will not be short on excitement, as the Singaporean hero is set to face a Japanese martial arts legend in Masakazu “Ashikan Judan” Imanari.

Imanari has 38 victories under his belt, with 25 coming by way of submission. He is looking to bounce back from a couple of setbacks earlier in the year to avoid the first three-bout losing streak of his illustrious career.

Meanwhile, Rahman sees this as the biggest match of his life, as he goes up against his idol in the cage. He is determined to upset the Japanese legend and looks to add another win in his second stint in the promotion.

Finishers Take Center Stage

Keanu Subba, who hails from the Lion City’s closest neighbor, Malaysia, will face the difficult task halting the rise of Phoe Thaw in front of the Burmese hero’s home crowd.

Subba has recently returned to his home gym of Monarchy MMA in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and is thrilled to be back home. He believes this change in his training has allowed him to focus better for this upcoming match, and put him in peak physical condition.

He will look to play the role of a spoiler against Myanmar’s fastest rising star. The undefeated “Bushido” is following the footsteps of his compatriot Aung La N Sang, and also wants to be an inspiration to his people through martial arts.

The lanky Burmese hero is determined to prove that he is ready to take a step towards the world title, but he will face his toughest challenge yet in Subba.

With the Malaysian winning all his bouts via stoppage and Phoe Thaw getting five of his six wins by way of first-round knockout, you can expect this match to end inside the distance.

Knockout Artists Collide In ONE Super Series

A ONE Super Series light heavyweight kickboxing match will feature two Moroccan heavy hitters in Tarik Khbabez and Ibrahim El Bouni.

Khbabez (43-5-1) will be competing in his 50th bout and is eager to show that he can put on an even better show than his TKO victory over Alain “The Panther” Ngalani at ONE: PINNACLE OF POWER, and add to his 27 knockout victories.

After overcoming injuries that plagued his career, the SUPERKOMBAT Heavyweight World Champion believes he is stronger than ever.

El Bouni (37-6-1) had an incredible debut in ONE as well, getting his 17th knockout in just 91 seconds against Andre Meunier at ONE: BATTLE FOR THE HEAVENS.

“Mr. Cool” initially had some reservations about competing against his countryman, but after learning that Khbabez wanted the match to happen, he gladly accepted the call.

If these two top-level kickboxers' ONE debuts are any indication, fans will be in for another thrilling stoppage.