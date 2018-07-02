Froome to ride Tour despite ban attempts
Defending champion Chris Froome will ride the Tour de France even if the owners of cycling's biggest race want to prevent the four-time winner from appearing in this year's event due to an ongoing doping investigation, his wife told Reuters.
The Team Sky rider, who last week said he had every right to defend his title from Saturday, tested positive for excessive levels of the asthma drug Salbutamol at last September's Vuelta a Espana.
But he is confident of being cleared of doping after an investigation. - REUTERS
