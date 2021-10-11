Fury: I’m the greatest heavyweight of my era

Tyson Fury believes he is the greatest heavyweight of his era after producing a scintillating display to beat Deontay Wilder in a boxing classic yesterday.

The 33-year-old undefeated Englishman recovered from two knockdowns against the hard-hitting Wilder before knocking out the American in the 11th round to retain his WBC crown.

"I know I'm the greatest heavyweight of my era, without doubt. No. 1," Fury said following an epic battle at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

"I've fought the most devastating puncher in the history of our sport, not once, not twice, but three times...

" I place myself at the top of the pile. I believe I can beat any man in history, any man."

At 2.06m and weighing in at 125.6kg, Fury is unarguably one of the biggest heavyweight champions of all time.