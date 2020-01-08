Games committee to study India’s offer to host shooting, archery

India's offer to host separate Commonwealth championships for shooting and archery, both absent in the 2022 Birmingham Games, will be considered in the coming weeks, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) chief executive David Grevemberg said.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has offered to host, in New Delhi or Chandigarh, separate Commonwealth championships for these two disciplines months before the actual Games begin.

The groundbreaking proposal could pave the way for facility-sharing among member countries, said the IOA. India had earlier threatened to boycott the Birmingham Games over the absence of shooting, which is an optional sport for host cities.

"The CGF can confirm that it has now officially received a proposal from Commonwealth Games India (CGI) to host a Commonwealth shooting event and potentially an archery event in India..." Grevemberg said in a CGF statement.

"The proposal will be reviewed and considered in January and February by the CGF and discussed with Birmingham 2022 Delivery Partners."

India has promised to bear the cost of these two events and wants the results to count towards the overall medal tally in Birmingham.

Shooting supplied 16 of India's 66 medals, including seven golds, at the 2018 Gold Coast Games, in which the country finished third in the medals table.