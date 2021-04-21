George Russell apologises to Valtteri Bottas for Imola antics
Williams driver George Russell apologised publicly to Formula One rival Valtteri Bottas on Monday for his behaviour after the pair collided at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
The Briton was trying to pass Bottas' Mercedes for ninth place last Sunday when they made contact at speed and crashed out, bringing the race to a halt. Neither was hurt.
Russell climbed out, confronted Bottas and asked him whether he had wanted to kill them both.
"I know I should have handled the whole situation better," he said. - REUTERS
