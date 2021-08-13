Get jabbed or tested to enter Sports Hub's indoor venues

The Singapore Sports Hub is implementing vaccination-differentiated safe management measures at its indoor venues and for indoor programmes.

All its patrons must be fully vaccinated, produce a negative test result or have recovered from Covid-19, it said in a media release yesterday.

Their vaccination status will be verified and recorded before they enter the venue.

Patrons aged 12 years old and below (born in and after 2009) who are ineligible for inoculation under the national vaccination programme, are allowed at these indoor venues but only with members from the same household.

In line with the easing of nation-wide measures from Tuesday, activity group sizes are now up to five persons at the Sports Hub's premises.

For the latest on safe management measures at the Sports Hub, patrons can visit www.sportshub.com.sg.

Separately, the Football Association of Singapore announced that the number of fans allowed at Singapore Premier League games will be raised to 500 from today and 1,000 from Aug 19.

In order to gain entry, fans must produce proof of a negative Antigen Rapid Test (ART) result or proof of certification of having received the full two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

For more information, refer to www.fas.org.sg.