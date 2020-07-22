GetActive! Singapore 2020 campaign goes digital

In celebration of Singapore's 55th birthday, GetActive! Singapore (GASG) 2020, the annual national sport campaign, will be leveraging digital technology to bring a host of activities for people to engage in.

Among the initiatives are GASG workout and photo contest, Active Enabler Programmes (AEPs), GameOn NILA! E-spiration Fit for Life (EFL) and the inaugural Schools GetActive! Singapore Workout Competition.

The EFL includes various virtual challenges that can be performed from home or at facilities such as schools or ActiveSG venues, while Challenge 55, an example of the AEP, has participants signing up as teams or individuals to clock in 55,000 and 5,500 steps respectively.

Emphasising the values of sport, such as perseverance and tenacity, in nation building, Sport Singapore CEO Lim Teck Yin said: "Sport remains a positive and uniting force in empowering our community.

"It enables us to come together, to reap the benefits for physical and mental health, and encourage one another in the journey. GASG 2020 celebrates our Singapore Spirit."

For more details, visit www.sportsingapore.gov.sg and www.myactivesg.com.