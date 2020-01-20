Ginting, Ratchanok win in Indonesia

Anthony Ginting defeated defending champion Anders Antonsen 17-21, 21-15, 21-9 in the Indonesia Masters men's singles final at the Istora Senayan stadium in Jakarta yesterday to end his title drought.

"He was very aggressive in the opening game, but then he got tired," the 23-year-old Ginting, whose last title was the China Open in September 2018, told the Badminton World Federation website.

"I'm very happy as I lost in five finals last year."

In the women's singles final, Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon defeated Spain's Carolina Marin 21-19, 11-21, 21-18 in a battle of former world No. 1s.