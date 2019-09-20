Sports

Go-kart race in Orchard

PHOTO: SW SINGAPORE

Sep 20, 2019 06:00 am

Britain's High Commissioner to Singapore Kara Owen having a spin yesterday in a go-kart (front of photo) at the Grange Road carpark, which

has been transformed

into a karting track for the Legion of Racers

Festival of Speed, part of events supported by the Singapore Tourism Board.

It's the first time this carpark

behind 313 Somerset has been

Singapore

Leclerc wary of Mercedes threat

turned into a karting track.

