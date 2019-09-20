Go-kart race in Orchard
Britain's High Commissioner to Singapore Kara Owen having a spin yesterday in a go-kart (front of photo) at the Grange Road carpark, which
has been transformed
into a karting track for the Legion of Racers
Festival of Speed, part of events supported by the Singapore Tourism Board.
It's the first time this carpark
behind 313 Somerset has been
turned into a karting track.
