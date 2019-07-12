Go-karting to be part of Singapore Grand Prix festivities

Legion of Racers (LOR) co-founder Melvin Moh giving racer Jaden Low some pointers before he starts his training at the Kranji karting track. These karts will be available at the Grange Road carpark for the public during the LOR's Festival of Speed.

Motorsports enthusiasts in Singapore will be able to channel their inner Lewis Hamilton or Sebastian Vettel at a go-kart track in Orchard Road later this year, as part of the inaugural Festival of Speed.

The Grange Road carpark will be transformed into a 300-metre long karting track for the festival from Sept 13-22.

Go-kart racing will be a part of the fringe festivities for the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB)'s Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS), where there is a yearly slew of lifestyle events and promotions beyond the race track.

Jean Ng, the STB's executive director, sports, told The New Paper: "STB is always on the lookout for new and innovative lifestyle experiences to feature as part of the GPSS, to complement the Singapore Grand Prix race.

"The Legion of Racers Festival of Speed pop-up event, with its interactive car gallery and race-themed programming, presents a fresh new way to engage race fans, Singaporeans and foreign visitors.

"(It also) extends the excitement of the race beyond the circuit into other parts of the city.

"Such programming enhancements will also translate to higher footfall within the attractions, and drive spend during the race season."

The festival is organised by the Legion of Racers (LOR), Singapore's first simulation racing league.

Its founders, Lim Keong Wee, 38, and Melvin Moh, 30, hope to galvanise and bring together the general community, the motor racing and motor sports enthusiasts to the city.

ACCESSIBLE

Said Wee: "One key consideration is that the karting tracks in Singapore are not very accessible, so we wanted to bring them into the city where there is higher visibility and accessibility."

Moh said: "The primary focus is to bring people closer to new elements like e-sports and even motorsports itself. We are bringing local content to showcase to the inbound tourists as well."

Other events during the Festival of Speed are simulated racing e-sports events and a showcase of some of the best cars in Singapore in a pop-up gallery with interactive art installations along Orchard Road.

There will also be Singapore's first simulated racing E-sports party at Zouk Singapore, where an e-racing challenge tournament will also be held.

A remote-controlled car race track and race at Jewel Changi Airport will also be part of the festivities.

Singaporean e-racer Jaden Low, 23, hopes that the festival will help to unearth more talents in e-racing.

The National University of Singapore undergraduate in environmental studies said: "The festival will bring the sport to the ground without barriers.

"Even for myself, I didn't know I was good at it till I tried it, so I think this festival can be a good exposure for many."