Gold rush for Republic's young paddlers

Singapore's young paddlers won 11 out of the 13 gold medals at stake at the five-day South East Asia Junior & Cadet Table Tennis Championships, which ended yesterday in Naga City in the Philippines.

The Republic claimed all the junior (Under-18) and cadet (U-15) boys' and girls' singles events at the tournament.

Koen Pang won the boys' junior title and Wong Xinru bagged the girls' junior title, while Andy Wong won the boys' cadet title and Zhou Jingyi was the girls' cadet champion.

Singapore's youths also dominated in the junior mixed doubles event, sweeping the gold, silver and bronze medals.

Singapore Table Tennis Association president Ellen Lee expressed her delight that the young paddlers had surpassed the previous best gold -medal haul of 10 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, in 2016.