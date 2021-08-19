Great Eastern Women’s Run returns in virtual format

The Great Eastern Women's Run will return in November after last year's edition was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers announced yesterday.

This year's event will be held in a virtual format in five categories: 5km, 10km, 21.1km, 2km for mothers and daughters aged five to 12, as well as a new 113km category to commemorate the company's 113th anniversary.

For the 113km run, participants can form a team of two to four to complete the distance collectively or individually.

All distances will be clocked using mobile app MOVE by Liv3ly from Nov 14 to Dec 15. To register, go to www.greateasternwomensrun.com