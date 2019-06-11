Gwen Stefani to perform at Singapore GP, Cardi B pulls out

American singer songwriter Gwen Stefani will be performing at this year's Formula One Singapore Grand Prix, race promoter Singapore GP announced yesterday, adding that she is scheduled to take the Padang stage on Sept 21.

Tickets to catch Stefani's concert and the Singapore race start from $188 for a single-day Saturday ticket and $278 for a three-day ticket. The artist line-up and performance times are subject to change.

Meanwhile, American rapper Cardi B will not be performing at this year's Singapore GP due to a rescheduling of her September and October tour, Singapore GP said in a separate statement.

Other headline acts for this year include Swedish House Mafia, Raja Kumari and Red Hot Chilli Peppers.