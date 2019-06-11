Sports

Gwen Stefani to perform at Singapore GP, Cardi B pulls out

Jun 11, 2019 06:00 am

American singer songwriter Gwen Stefani will be performing at this year's Formula One Singapore Grand Prix, race promoter Singapore GP announced yesterday, adding that she is scheduled to take the Padang stage on Sept 21.

Tickets to catch Stefani's concert and the Singapore race start from $188 for a single-day Saturday ticket and $278 for a three-day ticket. The artist line-up and performance times are subject to change.

Meanwhile, American rapper Cardi B will not be performing at this year's Singapore GP due to a rescheduling of her September and October tour, Singapore GP said in a separate statement.

Other headline acts for this year include Swedish House Mafia, Raja Kumari and Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

First look: Moto Guzzi V85 TT
Biker Boy

First look at the Moto Guzzi V85 TT

Related Stories

Lewis Hamilton wins Monaco Grand Prix in spirit of Niki Lauda

Toto Wolff on Niki Lauda's death: F1 stripped of its heart and soul

Lewis Hamilton heads into Monaco with a heavy heart

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MOTORSPORTS