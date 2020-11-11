Gymnastics meet’s success opens door for Tokyo Games

Organisers of a weekend international gymnastics meet in Tokyo, seen as a major test ahead of next year's postponed Olympic Games, lauded yesterday the event's success, saying the athletes' fear of the coronavirus had been replaced by joy.

Adding to the optimism was news that Pfizer Inc's experimental Covid-19 vaccine is more than 90 per cent effective, based on initial trials, though Olympics organisers have said their Games do not depend on a vaccine.

Sunday's event, involving athletes from Japan, China, Russia and the United States, went off largely without a hitch as the Federation International de Gymnastique (FIG) and the Japanese Gymnastics Association (JGA) tested various measures against the coronavirus.

All athletes and staff took daily swab tests during their time in Japan and their movements were heavily restricted.

Likewise, the 2,000 fans allowed into the Yoyogi National Gymnasium on Sunday had their temperatures checked upon entry. The JGA confirmed yesterday that there had been no positive tests among athletes or staff.

FIG president Morinari Watanabe praised the gymnasts' attitude and said their confidence had been bolstered.

FEAR IN THEIR EYES

"When they arrived in Japan, you could see fear in their eyes," Watanabe said, following a meeting with Tokyo 2020 organisers.

"They were worried they might be infected and you can see that fear deep into their eyes. But each day that they spent in Japan, they managed to ease their fears.

"At the end of the day, you could see the joy in their eyes."