Stephanie Syptak-Ramnath, charge d'affaires of the US Embassy, taking part in SingaporeBowling's event last night.

Over 200 guests attended the Zombie ABOWLcalypse at the Canon Ambassador Night at SingaporeBowling@Rifle Range yesterday.

Organised for SingaporeBowling (SBF) to network with dignitaries and corporate partners, the event also served to honour the long-standing partnership between SBF and Canon.