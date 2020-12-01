Halo bar saved my life: Haas F1 driver Romain Grosjean

The halo is a three-point titanium structure above the front of the cockpit. PHOTO: EPA

Formula One driver Romain Grosjean credited the halo protection bar with saving his life in a fiery crash that ripped his car in two on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Frenchman's Haas speared through the barriers at high speed, with the force of the impact splitting the car in half and setting it aflame.

Grosjean, who clambered out and limped away from the crash, miraculously escaped with only burns to his hands and received treatment at a nearby hospital.

"I wasn't for the halo some years ago but it's the greatest thing that we brought to Formula One and without it, I wouldn't be able to speak to you today," said the 34-year-old from his hospital bed in a video posted to his social media.