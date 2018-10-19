Hamilton poised to be only third five-time champ

Lewis Hamilton stands on the verge of history this weekend as he needs to outscore Sebastian Vettel by eight points at the United States Grand Prix to become only the third five-time Formula One world champion.

If he does, the 33-year-old Briton will join Juan Manuel Fangio, champion in 1951, 1954, 1955, 1956 and 1957 and Michael Schumacher, the title-winner in 1994 and 1995 who delivered five more for Ferrari from 2000 to 2004, in an exclusive hall of sporting fame.

Having won five of the previous six American races at Austin's Circuit of the Americas, in Texas, Hamilton is a hot favourite to win again and wrap up the title, but he is distancing himself from that narrative.

Instead, despite luxuriating in a 67-point lead after a streak of six wins in seven outings, including the last four in succession, the Mercedes racer has done his utmost to warn against any sign of complacency.

"That part is easy for me because I'm very, very strict on not being complacent with our position and still there are 100 points available," he said.

"I know we still have to continue doing the job we're doing now right until the last flag...

"I'll focus on amendments I'd like them to focus on making for next year's car, but also how we can also continue to extract from this car because there's still areas we can improve."

Hamilton can afford to be conservative in his racing and still take the title if Vettel is unable to beat him or win the race.