Hamilton questions Ferrari's tactics

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton questioned Ferrari's "tactics" after a first-lap collision with Kimi Raikkonen ended the Briton's hopes of a fifth home victory in a row on Sunday.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff also wondered whether the incident, which sent Hamilton into a spin before he fought back to second at the finish, had been deliberate or simply a sign of incompetence.

Ferrari, winners with championship leader Sebastian Vettel, dismissed the suggestion and others also jumped to their defence.

"Interesting tactics, I would say, from their side but we will do what we can to fight them and improve in the next race," a glum and terse Hamilton said immediately after the race.

Hamilton, who took time out before addressing the crowd and looked drained by his exertions, later said he had no concerns and no problem with Raikkonen.