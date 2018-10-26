Hamilton on verge of 5th title

Lewis Hamilton faces a nerve-wracking scrap in Mexico's power-sapping altitude this weekend, before completing the apparent formality of claiming his fifth Formula One world title.

Just a week after a bruising defeat in Texas, where a resurgent Ferrari outperformed them at the United States Grand Prix, Hamilton and Mercedes have licked their wounds in readiness for an even more challenging contest.

"We have a battle on our hands," admitted Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

That view is shared by Hamilton, 33, and the entire Mercedes team, as they seek to recover enough lost performance to retain both the drivers' and constructors' championships.

Hamilton has won six of the last eight races and has a 70-point lead over fellow four-time champion Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari with three races remaining.