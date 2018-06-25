Hamilton wins French GP, retakes lead

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton won the French Grand Prix from pole position for Mercedes yesterday to retake the overall lead from Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who finished fifth after a first-lap collision.

The victory was the 65th of Hamilton's F1 career and he now leads Vettel by 14 points after eight of 21 races.

The Briton has 145 and the German 131.

Red Bull's Dutch 20-year-old Max Verstappen finished second, with Kimi Raikkonen completing the podium for Ferrari. - REUTERS

FRENCH GP RESULTS (Top 5)