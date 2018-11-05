High-profile Evolve Fight Team signings looking to remain undefeated

Two of Evolve’s prized additions from 2018 will return to action in the Singapore Indoor Stadium, at ONE: Heart Of The Lion on Friday, November 9.

Grappling superstar Garry “The Lion Killer” Tonon will make his featherweight debut to face Sung Jong Lee in a mixed martial arts contest on the stacked Singapore card.

They will be joined by arguably the best pound-for-pound kickboxer in the planet, Giorgio “The Doctor” Petrosyan, who will take on Sorgraw Petchyindee Academy in a 71-kilogram catch weight ONE Super Series kickboxing match.

Tonon, a five-time EBI Grappling Champion, made his mixed martial arts debut earlier this year at ONE: IRON WILL, where he knocked out Filipino striker Richard Corminal in the first round of their encounter. He quickly followed it up by taking a hard-earned submission victory over India’s Rahul Raju at ONE: REIGN OF KINGS.

In both bouts, Tonon showed he was capable of mixing it up with striking as well as on the ground where his strengths lie.

Despite a 2-0 start in his mixed martial arts career, Tonon still believes he has a lot to work on, and he will look to show how much he has improved when he returns to the cage.

His opponent Lee, a NAGA No-Gi Champion, has more experience in the cage with four wins and two losses.

He made his debut in the world’s largest martial arts organization against Amir Khan at ONE: UNSTOPPABLE DREAMS earlier this year.

Defeat against the bigger, stronger Singaporean prompted his move to the featherweight division, setting up the match-up against Tonon.

Lee believes he can submit Tonon – an ambitious task, but one that will surely launch the South Korean to instant stardom if he succeeds.

Meanwhile, Petrosyan will compete in his second match in the promotion, after an outstanding debut at ONE: HEROES OF HONOR.

In the premiere of the ONE Super Series in Manila, Philippines, The Doctor was surgical in his precision against Jo Nattawut, defeating the Thai star by unanimous decision to improve his record to 97-2-2 (1 NC).

The 32-year-old remains humble and is dedicated to constantly improving his skills, laying the foundation for an even better performance in his return.

Sorgraw also excited the fans at ONE: SPIRIT OF A WARRIOR in his debut when he picked himself up off the canvas to defeat Samy “AK47” Sana after three action-packed rounds.

The Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion proved he can adapt his skills to kickboxing rules in his battle with the Frenchman.

He will have a difficult challenge ahead, but he is used to overcoming incredible challenges in life, and will certainly look to earn the biggest win of his career when he steps inside the ONE stage once again.