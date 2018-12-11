How May Ooi remains in top condition in the offseason

ONE Championship’s martial artists are known around the world for their stamina, agility, and power. That is especially true of “Mighty” May Ooi.

Ooi, who represented Singapore in the 1992 Summer Olympic Games, has proven to be a world-class athlete.

Following a magnificent swimming career, she transformed into a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competitor and a mixed martial artist who has her eyes on becoming the ONE Women’s Strawweight World Champion.

The 42-year-old will look to achieve that goal next year, but even though she has not competed inside the ONE cage since submitting Vy Srey Khouch in November 2017, she has remained in tiptop condition.

Be it going for a run, riding her bike, or participating in new outdoor activities, Ooi is constantly on the move.

Believing that conditioning and fitness are more than just lifting weights or strict martial arts training, “Mighty” believes it is her lifestyle that keeps her focused.

“I love being outdoors and challenging myself with new activities,” she begins.

“I enjoy running with my dog, going to the beach, and I even do horse riding. I always wanted to play polo, so I started learning how to ride. Now, horse riding across Mongolia has become one of the things to do on my bucket list!”

There is another activity that gives Ooi peace of mind, which is teaching the acrobatic dance moves of capoeira to a new generation.

“Being around kids as I teach capoeira also keeps me free from the tense and high-pressure zone of match training,” she continues.

“It allows me to be silly and let my hair down, which helps me stay happy and relaxed. Being able to lighten your mind is very important for athletes as we constantly feel competitive pressure."

While participating in all of these activities serves as a welcomed break from the grind of training camp, it also motivates Ooi to get back into the gym and prepare for her next battle, too.

“These different activities help me remain physically fit and ready for when I have to go back into full-time conditioning,” she says.

From the sounds of it, Ooi could find herself back into training camp soon.